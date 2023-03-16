Key Issues, politics

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has called a joint meeting of the party office-bearers and its parliamentary party to reach a decision on the Vice Presidential election.

The meeting will be held at 11.30 am at the party office at Basundhara. Party joint general secretary Kabindra Burlakoti said the joint meeting will make a decision on the contemporary situation.

He said the meeting will arrive at a decision regarding which candidate to vote in the Vice Presidential election. The election of the Vice President is taking place on March 17.

Source: National News Agency Nepal