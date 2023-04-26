Key Issues, politics

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has extended its thanks to all voters, party members, well-wishers, supporters and volunteers for the success attained in the by-election held on Sunday.

Issuing a notice today, RSP general-secretary and spokesperson Dr Mukul Dhakal expressed the commitment on behalf of the party to continue active engagement as per the aspiration of the people manifested in the by-election results.

The party would keep on its efforts to build nation through party-building process on the backup of the recent success, reads the notice. ---

Source: National News Agency