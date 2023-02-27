General

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to continue its support to the incumbent government.

The party's central committee in its meeting at Basundhara in Kathmandu today took the decision to this effect, shared party's deputy general-secretary Kabindra Burlakoti.

Burlakoti further shared that the party decided to continue lending support to the government until the apt time. The party is yet to decide on whom to support regarding the upcoming presidential election although, he divulged, that CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress both had approached their party for support.

The Presidential Election is slated for coming March 9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal