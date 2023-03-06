General

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is to form House of Representative Constituency Committee.

The RSP, which had formed province committee in all seven provinces few days ago, is going to establish similar committees in election constituencies.

Party General-Secretary Dr Mukul Dhakal said the RSP is going to form election constituency committee from among party members of the election constituency through open application.

A press release issued by Dhakal mentioned that those willing to be included in election constituency committee should file application within March 29. One could also file the application using party's mobile app.

Source: National News Agency Nepal