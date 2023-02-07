General

Leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Manish Jha, has said the next destination of the party was to implement the issues mentioned in the commitment paper and to strengthen the party organisation.

He said the party will move ahead with a new action plan after carrying out intensive review of the activities carried out by the party since the November 20 election. Talking to RSS, Jha shared the party drew the conclusion that all office-bearers of the party worked in an expedited manner even during a short period after the election.

Also a member of the House of Representatives, leader Jha further said there is full support and solidarity of all members to the statement given by party Chair Rabi Lamichhane on the contemporary issues.

He said that the party was of the opinion that the media should review its responsibilities and performance, like the political, private sector and civil society.

Although media concerns over the issue of nationality, sovereignty, security and implementation of constitution was natural, he mentioned that the Rastriya Swatantra Party was of the view that the media should be target any particular individual or party.

He however mentioned that the latest press meet of the party was a turning point for the party's next course of action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal