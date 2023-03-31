General

Rastriya Swatantra Party has made public the preliminary name list of the candidates running in coming April 23 by-election. Publishing the name list of the candidates was in line with Article 71 of the party's statute.

As per the name list, Rabi Lamichhane will contest from Chitwan constituency 2, Dr Swarnim Wagle, Ishwor Lamichhane and Dr Rupak BK Ghimire from Tanahu 1, and Ramesh Kharel and Yubaraj Neupane from Bara 2. The timeframe for filing complaints against the preliminary candidacy is 11am today, said the party's general secretary and spokesperson Dr Mukul Dhakal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal