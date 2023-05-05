General

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has withdrawn its support to Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led government.

A joint meeting of the party's central committee and parliamentary party decided to withdraw its support to the government and stay in opposition.

At a news conference organised after the meeting, RSP Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane said, "We have to value people's sentiment and mandate. The recently-held by-election has given us a mandate to stay in opposition. Now we will move ahead accordingly."

The RSP would play the role of constructive opposition in coming days rather than forming and breaking alliance, he opined. Saying provincial structure is becoming a place to manage leaders and cadres, Chair Lamichhane pointed out the need of holding discussion in regard to the relevance of province structure.

He extended gratitude to the incumbent government for taking action against those involved in fake Bhutanese refugees scam, and also urged to remain tough against those involved in corruption cases. -----

