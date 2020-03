General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) administrative official Madan Gautam has been bereaved of his father. His father Rameshwor Sharma had passed away on Wednesday at his Lamatar-based private residence in Mahalaxmi municipality-9, Lalitpur. He was 79. He had been suffering from breathing complications for the past 10 years.He was the social worker and is survived by his three sons and a daughter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal