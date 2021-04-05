General

Dolakha Contact Office of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) has come into operation from today.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung made an on-site inspection of the office this morning.

As Dolakha is a district replete with natural, cultural and historical heritages, the RSS contact office would believably help reach out the concerned activities of the district to national and international fronts, he further said.

The Minister pledged to provide necessary support to the RSS to make this a well-equipped institution and also believed that RSS would best serve the society and the country.

RSS Chairperson Harihar Adhikari (Shyamal) and general manager Opendra Sharma welcomed Minister Gurung to the RSS office.

Also on the occasion, Chairperson Adhikari said that the RSS would be capable of establishing it as an important agency having local ownership.

Likewise, general manager Sharma called for support from the Ministry, Bhimeswor municipality and District Coordination Committee to the news agency.

Prabhu Jirel is the chief of the RSS contact office. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal