General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) correspondent for Dhading district, Sitaram Prasad Burma passed away this morning in course of the treatment. He was 79.

Burma who was undergoing treatment at Lalitpur-based Kist Medial College Gwarko has been suffering from high blood pressure and pneumonia. He however had overcome the coronavirus infection recently.

Burma was the founder president of the Federation of Nepal Journalists (FNJ), Dhading district chapter. He was also felicitated with the press freedom fighter award. Burma was also honoured by the RSS, the national news agency of Nepal, where he had been serving for over three decades.

Having ancestral home in Gorkha he had initiated his journalism career from Dhading. He is survived by his spouse, one son and three daughters. His last rites are to be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal