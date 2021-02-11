General

Correspondent of Rastriya Samchar Samiti (RSS) for Saptari district Nanimaiya Katwal has been bereaved of her mother, Mithu Katuwal.

Katwal's mother passed away today in course of treatment at Chinnamasta Hospital at Rajbiraj in the district. She was suffering from kidney ailment, cardiovascular related complications and diabetics for some years. She was 75.

She was admitted in the Hospital for a fortnight, according to the family source. She is survived by spouse and her daughter. Preparation was being made to perform her final death rites at her natal home at Itahari, Sunsari, on Friday, the family said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal