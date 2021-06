General

President of the Nepal National Employees Association, RSS Chapter Prem Prasad Upadhyaya has been bereaved of his father. His father Chandra Prasad Upadhyaya,94, passed away on Saturday.

He had been taken to District Hospital, Dhading after suffering from health complications. During the treatment, he was found infected with Corona Virus. He is survived by his wife, five sons and three daughters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal