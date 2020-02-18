General

The Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), only national news agency of Nepal, has entered 59th years of its service. It is marking the 59th anniversary organizing a variety of programmes in all seven States following the adoption of federalism.

The RSS came into existence with the merger of two media committees as Nepal Sambad Samiti and Sagarmath Sambadi Samiti on February 18, 1962. Since then it came under State ownership. Foundation of the RSS was Ramraj Poudel, while Govinda Biyogi of Nepal Sambad Samiti and Manindra Raj Shrestha its founding members.

Since its inception, RSS has been producing and disseminating news, keeping intact its image of credible and authentic news agency. With the adoption of federalism in Nepal, RSS has set up offices in all seven States. It has its own offices in the States except Karnali and Bagmati States.

The history of news agency goes back to 1835 in which the French translator and advertisement entrepreneur, Charles Louis Havas set up the Agence France Presse (AFP).

The RSS has been providing news on wire to its subscribers- radio, newspapers, television and online portals from the country and abroad from 6:00am to 11:00pm everyday. National and international news are provided in Nepali and English languages. In addition to it, feature news, photos, audio clips are in the regular service.

Giving a message of best wishes on its 59th anniversary today, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Minister for Information and Communications Technology Gokul Prasad Banskota said the relevance of RSS, having nationwide network, was growing. Such media would help give pace to the country's campaign of development and prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal