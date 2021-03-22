General

Former Chief Reporter of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Chiranjibi Poudyal has been bereaved of father.

Poudyal’s 98-year-old father Punakhar Upadhyay breathed his last today at his personal residence at Budhanilakantha, Kathmandu. Born at Bihadi Rural Municipality of Parbat district, Upadhyay had been residing in Kathmandu for some years.

He was suffering from asthma and diabetes. The departed soul is survived by spouse, four sons and three daughters.

Upadhyay had actively contributed in the democratic movement of the country and had served the local patients through the use of Ayurvedic and herbal medicines, according to his son, Poudyal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal