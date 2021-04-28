General

General Manager of Rastriya Samachar Samiti Opendra Sharma on Wednesday inspected RSS office in Tulasipur, Dang district. On the occasion, he directed RSS employees and journalists to be on alert against Covid-19 while discharging their duty. "The country has entered the second wave of the infection. In such grave situation, RSS has a high role. So all its employees and journalists should adhere to the health protocol in discharging their duty."

Pointing out that RSS's role to transform the society was commendable, he said its built structures in Dang has further strengthen its responsibility.

On the occasion, chief of RSS office in Tulasipur, Narayani Rajaure apprised GM Sharma of the situation of its office in Dang.

Source: National News Agency Nepal