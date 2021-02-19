General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) has honoured 12 of its staffers with ‘Long Service Award’ in recognition of their unrelenting service to RSS for over 20 years.

At a special ceremony organized at the central office of the RSS on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, Minister for Communications, Information and Technology Parbat Gurung and Secretary at the Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology Hari Prasad Basyal feted them with citation, award and medals.

The only state-owned agency in the country feted its executive administrator Uttam Silwal, executive editors Krishna Adhikari, Yekraj Pathak, Surya Chandra Basnet, Dilip Adhikari and Shital Prasad Mahato.

Also feted on the occasion are RSS’s Bagmati Province Office Chief Suresh Kumar Jha, Deputy Chief Correspondent Sharachchandra Bhandary, senior correspondents Himanshu Kumar Chaudhary, Prabhash Chandra Jha, Rajaram Karki and Bishnu Prasad Nepal.

RSS was established on the 7th of Nepali month Falgun in 2018 BS (February 18, 1962 AD) merging two privately owned news agencies- Nepal Sambad Samiti and Sagarmatha Sambad Samiti into one with a view to facilitating newspapers and broadcast media in the country with the news reports and analysis.

The news agency which adheres to the principle of 'Communication for Development' stands with the motto to disseminate news with speed, accuracy and objectively. The organization is the largest and longest serving news agency in the country with its 167 employees and 150 stringers in all seven states.

Source: National News Agency Nepal