Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Chair Dharmendra Jha has said an organisation like the RSS is first responsible to the people.

In his address to an inaugural session of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), RSS chapter here today, the senior journalist spoke the need of launching the campaign entitled ‘RSS of Nepal, news of Nepali’ to promote the essence of the national news agency of the country.

Stating that ‘journalism is a team work’, the RSS Executive Chair said RSS service is also purely based on team work. The former FNJ chair said professional and ethical responsibility on the part of journalists would contribute to enhancing our skills and service efficiency.

Recalling the recent initiative when the RSS provided round-the-clock services during the elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly, he said the RSS management is committed to cultivating the culture of teamwork within the organisation.

He added that the RSS Board had decided to form a committee to exercise on the revisions of the RSS by-rule and the process would go ahead through interactions among the bodies concerned.

Similarly, RSS General Manager Siddha Raj Rai said RSS staffs are aware of their duties and responsibilities and urged the FNJ, RSS chapter to be more vibrant and come up with constructive affairs.

FNJ, Media House Province Committee Chair Balkrishna Adhikari said he hoped that the issues of working journalists would be promoted by the RSS during this leadership and none is here resorted to consequences of political biasness. As he said, the Committee is working to prepare the profile of FNJ former chairs.

RSS Board member Krishna Adhikari, chief editor Yekraj Pathak, FNJ former central secretary Shital Prasad Mahato, FNJ RSS former chair Surya Chandra Basnet and FNJ, RSS chapter member Krishna Sapkota underlined the need of discussing about RSS persisting issues in a broader approach and increasing the RSS efficiency.

Presiding over the session, FNJ RSS chapter chair Pabitra Guragain said, “Journalists are indeed responsible towards their duties, but it does not mean that they are not free to fight for their rights and the establishment of FNJ aims to advocate and improve their rights.”

The closed session endorsed the report by FNJ, RSS chapter secretary Chhabilal Kumal and the economic result by treasurer Dilip Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal