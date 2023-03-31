General

Rastriya Saamchar Samiti's Executive Editor and International News Section Chief Sharachchandra Bhandari and photo journalist Pradeep Raj Onta have been awarded.

'Martyr Jagat Prakash Jung Memorial Journalism Award' was presented to journalist Bhandari while 'Babu Tsheri Memorial Journalism Award' to Onta. The awards were established by the Reporters' Club Nepal.

At a programme organised on the 25th anniversary of the Club here Friday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' presented the awards. Both awards carry a purse of Rs 25,000 each.

Source: National News Agency Nepal