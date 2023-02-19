General

The journalists with Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) and its officials have been given away different prizes and honours on Sunday on the occasion of the organization’s 62nd establishment day.

CB Adhikari is prized as the best reporter and Hari Lamichhane as the best performing editor of the year 2079 BS, while computer operator Kumari Kamala Poudel is awarded as the best official of the year.

Likewise, this year’s RSS Journalism Prize given by the FNJ RSS Chapter is conferred on Senior Editor (English News Section) Krishna Prasad Sapkota and Chief of RSS Sudurpaschim Province Office Siddharaj Bhatta.

RSS Journalism Prize of 2078 was given to Chief of RSS International Desk Sharachchandra Bhandari and Chief of RSS Bagmati Province Office Suresh Jha.

Furthermore, Umakant-Gitadevi-Chandramani Rajauri Memorial Prize given by the FNJ RSS Chapter has been given to Dhanusha district correspondent Ajay Kumar Sah while the same prize of last year was provided to Manang district correspondent Nabin Kumar Lamichhane.

Similarly, Adityadhowj Joshi Memorial Prize-2079 to be given by Nepal National Employees Organization is given away to Chief Reporter Uttam Silwal and Computer Operator Reshma Shakya. The prize of the last year was awarded to driver duo Madhu Sundan Aryal and Bishnu Thapa.

Likewise, the Basu Rimal Yatri Memorial Prize to be given by the RSS Employees Association was given away to Executive Editor Surya Chandra Basnet and driver Yadav Gotame.

Photo journalist Ratna Krishna Shrestha was awarded with the Best Photo Journalism Prize-2078.

The other awardees include RSS Inaruwa correspondent Ajit Kumar Jha, Sarjana Karki of Rukum Purba and Tek Prasad Pokharel of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Sustapurba).

Tola Kanta Bagale of Waling in Syangja has been prized for his best feature and Suman Jung Thapa (Parbat) for the best photo and audio-visual content.

The RSS also honoured its recently retired official Ram Bhagat Budhathoki with a letter of appreciation and shawl for his 4 decades long service to the institution.

Chairman of Press Council Nepal Bal Krishna Basnet, RSS Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha and RSS General Manager Siddharaj Rai handed over the prizes to the awardees amid a special function on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency- RSS