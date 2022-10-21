General

Executive Chairman of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Dharmendra Jha has said RSS should perform its role by keeping people at the centre.

During an inspection visit to the Province No. 1 Office of RSS in Biratnagar this morning, Chairman Jha asked the RSS scribes to write and disseminate news in a balanced manner.

He also directed the RSS officials there to work as per the spirit of federalism while ensuring RSS’ organizational strengthening.

Likewise, Jha was of the view that RSS correspondents should coordinated with the local levels to offer news and should focus on the news dissemination of rural and backward areas and communities.

Saying that RSS journalists should feel pride to the institution, he urged the RSS staffers to work visibly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal