Many indigenous Chepang families at Benighatrorang Rural Municipalities-8 in Dhading district hit by starvation due to the prohibitory order over the second wave of COVID-19 have received relief materials.

One hundred twenty Chepang families received food items including rice, pulse, salt and cooking oil on the initiatives of Ramesh Shrestha, who works as a pilot for Yeti airlines.

The relief to the Chepang families became possible through a news report related to difficulties faced by the Chepang community to survive without income sources carried on June 5 by Rastriya Samachar Samiti. Responding to the news report, many helping hands donated relief materials, said Shrestha.

The donation was of a great relief to the Chepang community, said Chairperson of the Nepal Chepang Association, Dhading, Bir Bahadur Chepang.

The Chepang community depends on daily wages for survival. However, they have been hit hard by the prohibitory order, as they could not leave their homes for work.

Source: National News Agency Nepal