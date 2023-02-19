General

Executive Chairman of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Dharmendra Jha, has said RSS' newsroom would be made enticing and exemplary.

Addressing to the programme marking the 62nd anniversary of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) at the news agency's central office here today, he said RSS is the nation's only official news agency and its services would be made more effective by expanding and developing the organisation.

The RSS Chair said all should understand that the State-owned news agency has a difficult challenge and responsibility of managing its expenditures out of the limited income and the government's grants.

He added that the rights and interests of the news agency's employees and journalists would be strengthened and expanded, refresher training conducted, timely career development of employees would be ensured and their capacity enhanced as far as possible through its resources. RSS' physical properties would be conserved and developed, he said, adding that the inauguration of the RSS video service on July 17 is an effort towards diversification of its service.

RSS at the forefront for social transformation: General Manager Rai

Addressing the same function, RSS General Manager Siddha Raj Rai said RSS has made a significant contribution to ensuring the right to information which is the fundamental right of the citizens.

He said the RSS has weathered over six decades of ups and downs and has been relentlessly carrying out its functions in line with the main slogan – 'Information and Communication, People's Right'.

"RSS has positioned itself at the forefront in ensuring the right to information of citizens and collaborating in the campaign of social transformation by disseminating authentic and objective news," he said.

GM Rai reiterated that the only news agency of the State has been making every possible effort towards improving the quality of its services by adjusting itself in tune with the present technological age.

Source: National News Agency- RSS