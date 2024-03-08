RSS photo journalist Kandel feted

The Gandaki Province Government has honoured 16 women including RSS photo journalist Radhika Kandel on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day on Friday. The Social Development and Health Ministry of Gandaki Province prized Kandel for her outstanding contributions to the society through journalism. Kandel received a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Others receiving the prize include journalists Pratikshya Kafle and Durga Adhikari, tourism entrepreneur Kamala Giri, social worker Kamala Parajuli and others. Likewise, seven outstanding women's cooperative organizations were also prized. The prize carries a purse of Rs 75,000 each. Source: National News Agency - RSS