Contact Us

RSS photo journalist Kandel feted

The Gandaki Province Government has honoured 16 women including RSS photo journalist Radhika Kandel on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day on Friday. The Social Development and Health Ministry of Gandaki Province prized Kandel for her outstanding contributions to the society through journalism. Kandel received a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Others receiving the prize include journalists Pratikshya Kafle and Durga Adhikari, tourism entrepreneur Kamala Giri, social worker Kamala Parajuli and others. Likewise, seven outstanding women's cooperative organizations were also prized. The prize carries a purse of Rs 75,000 each. Source: National News Agency - RSS

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.