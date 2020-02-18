General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has observed that the importance and relevance of the National News Agency (RSS) was growing. In a message of best wishes to the RSS on its 59th anniversary today, Prime Minister Oli has wished RSS kept intact its image of the foundation of news.

He also urged all media including the RSS to reach State activities for socio-economic transformation to lower rung of the society and raise the people's voice. The role RSS played to institutionalize federal democratic republic is remarkable. Its service of disseminating news, photo and audio of public concern on the activities of the State and people are commendable, PM Oli said, stressing the need of making RSS further professional as factual, credible and authentic media house of the State.

He hoped that the RSS would play constructive role to realize country's ambition of prosperity and happiness. RSS will help build create mandate for democratic system, good governance and development.

The PM urged the RSS to utilize information technology and expand its service which would be helpful to achieve the aspiration of 'prosperous Nepal: happy Nepali' He asked the RSS management to diversify its service by building competitive capacity as per the time. The State media having national and foreign network would further boost the relations between the government and public, PM Oli expressed confidence.

He expressed happiness over its imminent plan of integrated service including audiovisual service to its clients.

Make RSS timely, effective: Minister Banskota

On the same occasion, Minister for Information and Communications Technology, Gokul Banskota, has urged the RSS to develop itself as a competent and effective source of news and information and retain its image of authentic source of news in the country.

In his message of best wishes to RSS' 59th anniversary today, Minister Banskota also reminded that the relevance of RSS was growing at present time, for its role was sought much to strengthen national unity, promote democratic values and prop up national prosperity campaign.

The Constitution has guaranteed full freedom of press, and the present government is formulating laws and policy to implement and protect full press freedom and create structures for it, he said, adding that government is never for curtailing press but moving ahead with internalization of healthy criticism.

He also expressed happiness over RSS imminent undertaking for its service expansion and diversification. The Minister also urged the RSS to expand its structures in view of the federal system in the country so that it would be able to cater service effectively. It could also arrange the reporters in the neighbouring countries, India and China, considering the remarkable presence of Nepalis there. It was needed also for reducing its dependence on foreign news agencies, he underscored.

Adoption of modern technology, increase of subscribers, identification of income sources, strong bridge between State and people were other areas RSS can pay heed to, the Minister reminded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal