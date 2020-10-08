General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti reporter for Gandaki State, Hari Bastola, is to receive the ‘Rishi Leela Journalism Award-2077 BS’. The award, instituted by the Pokhara Old Age Home, carries a purse of Rs 20,000.

Old Age Home chair Kusum Keshab Parajuli shared that a decision was made to present this years’ award to journalist Bastola who has been raising his voice in favour of senior citizens and street human through journalism.

A three-member genius recommendation committee headed by former president of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Punya Poudel had recommended the name of Bastola for the award. The award is to be handed to Bastola amidst a function in the near future, chair Parajuli informed.

Earlier, the award was handed to journalists Chatyang Master and Deependra Shrestha. Bastola had initiated his journalism career from RSS since 1988. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal