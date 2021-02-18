Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that responsible news institutions like RSS are required to fulfill their responsibilities by disseminating factual and credible news and information in time.

Expressing best wishes to the RSS management, officials, journalists, service seekers and readers on the 60th anniversary of RSS establishment, Minister Gurung has urged the stakeholders to ensure benefit to more and more people by making the RSS services more qualitative, effective and extensive.

At a time when complaints were received against biased and fake news by some media outlets, the role, responsibility and relevance of RSS has still gone up, Minister Gurung expressed the confidence expecting more contribution from the RSS.

In his best wishes message, Minister Gurung has recalled RSS' contribution as unforgettable in supporting policy building by relaying people's aspirations and complaints to the agencies concerned.

Expressing pleasure towards RSS plan to begin audio-video services in the near future, Minister Gurung said that such a service will benefit television stations run across the country.

Similarly, Minister Gurung has asked the RSS to fully federalise its operations across all 77 districts and 753 local levels through the management of its local correspondents. He has also committed to providing needed government support for RSS' multidimensional development.

The RSS should also appoint its residential correspondents in neighbouring countries India and China and other countries including Gulf states, United States of America and European countries in order to integrate RSS with the world community, Gurung stated in his message of best wishes on the occasion of RSS 60th anniversary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal