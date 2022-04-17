General

Journalists Bishnu Nepal and Rajendra Baniya have bagged the 'Gobinda Biyogi Special Journalism Award, 2078' and the 'Gobinda Biyogi Journalism Award, 2078' respectively. Nepal works for Rastriya Samachar Samiti as a senior editor and Baniya for Himalaya Television as a news chief. Both of them were honoured for their contribution to the society through journalism.

Established by the Editors' Society Nepal in memory of its founding chair Gobinda Biyogi, the awards carry a purse of Rs 15,001 and Rs 25,001 respectively.

Nepali Congress spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat handed the awards and certificates to Nepal and Baniya amid a function organised on Saturday here at Shivapuri Rural Municipality-7 to inaugurate a building for the Gobinda Biyogi journalism study center constructed by the Society.

Similarly, he in honour draped shawls on senior journalists Purushottam Dahal, Malla K Sundar and Krishna Tamrakar for their contribution to journalism.

Similarly, the leader unveiled and garlanded a bust of the Society's founding chair Biyogi constructed in the premises of the Center.

Source: National News Agency Nepal