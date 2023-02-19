General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has stressed the need for the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) to prioritise investigative features and news so as to keep up with a change in the information technology and readers' interest.

It should manage and mobilise local media-persons, she said while addressing the RSS 62nd anniversary at its central office in Bhadrakali today.

The state-owned news agency should focus on increasing its subscribers, utilising available resources at maximum, becoming economic and protecting and conserving physical properties, she said.

It should have a plan to set up a fund so as to participate in the social responsibility service while becoming further strengthened. There should be training sessions in place for its human resources to make its more credible and run the audio-visual service effectively. I want to ensure the government's assistance to manage requires resources and for its employees' career development," she said.

The government was at work to carry out reforms in the communications sector by making and amending related laws as per the spirit of the federalism in coordination with all communications-related stakeholders, said Sharma, who is also the government's spokesperson.

She also sought positive help of all communications-related sectors to help end problems in the communications sector.

The RSS publications entitled 'RSS Hijo Ra Aaja' and 'RSS style book' made public on the occasion would be useful as a record for all pursuing journalism, she expressed the hope.

Praising the RSS for making over 400 subscribers, she asked to continue with it in the days to come.

Source: National News Agency- RSS