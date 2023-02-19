General

Speaker of Sudurpaschim Province Assembly Bhim Bahadur Bhandari has said that the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) should also point out the weaknesses of the state.

At an interaction programme organized in Dhangadhi on Sunday on the occasion of the 62nd establishment day of the RSS, the Province Assembly Speaker said the RSS should also reveal the challenges faced by the regions where there is not strong presence of the state.

“The RSS should also bring out the policy-level weaknesses of the state and should be further credible. Now, attention should be shifted to this area as well,” he said.

Speaker Bhandari expressed his readiness to support the RSS on the part of the province government.

Province Assembly Members Tulsi Devkota, Chakra Bahadur Malla and Ramesh Dhami also expressed their best wishes to the RSS on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency- RSS