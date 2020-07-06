General

Galkot-based stringer of the RastriyaSamacharSamiti (RSS) and sub-editor of the Dhaulagiri Jagaran Daily, KhemrajGautam (Subas), has been awarded with a cash prize.

The Baglung municipality has awarded Gautam with cash prize in recognition of his contributions to the development of Baglung town through the medium of journalism. The 7th municipal assembly took the decision to recognize Gautam for his contributions.

Mayor JanakrajPoudel presented the award to Gautam with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 and a shawl.

Likewise, the municipality has felicitated ward member of the Baglung municiplaity-1, Ramrekha, Surya Lamichhane for his substantial contributions in the prevention and control of coronavirus. He also bagged a cash prize of Rs 30,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal