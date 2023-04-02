General

Executive Chairman of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Dharmendra Jha, has said RSS was planning to provide service round the clock.

At an interaction, 'RSS with subscribers' organized in Nepalgunj on Sunday, Chairman Jha viewed, "There will not be news dateline. The 24-hour service will be launched to ensure prompt dissemination of news."

He reminded that RSS ran its service 24-hour during the election of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly last November. So, necessary preparations were on for running round the clock service, Jha added.

In a bid to diversify the service, RSS has been running audio and visual services and experts' views were included as opinions. News dissemination in mother language is another plan of the RSS, according to him.

Also speaking on the occasion were marketing chief of RSS, Rajaram Karki, board members Krishna Adhikari and Shankar Khanal and journalists in Nepalgunj.

Source: National News Agency Nepal