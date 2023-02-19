General

The only news agency of the country, Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) has turned 62 today. The RSS was founded on Falgun 7, 2018 B.S. by merging then two news agencies operating at the private sector.

Since its inception, RSS has been collecting and disseminating official, reliable and fact-based news under the major theme of 'Communications for Development'. The 'Nepal Sambad Committee' and 'Sagarmata Sambad Committee' were merged to form the government-run 'Rastriya Sambad Samiti' on 18 February 1962.

The Rastriya Samachar Samiti has been operating as an autonomous organization following the introduction of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti Act, 2019 B.S.

RSS has currently established offices in all seven provinces according to the federal structure of the country. It has been continuously disseminating its news-based products through online service to its subscribers including radio, newspapers, television and online news portals all over the country from 6 am to 11 pm every day. It has also started audio visual service from July 17, 2022.

The state-owned news agency has been providing news products in Nepali and English languages while it also provides international news of various new agencies, as well as articles, audio and visual and photographs.

Source: National News Agency- RSS