Chief Information Commissioner of the National Information Commission (NIC), Mahendra Man Gurung said the Right to Information (RTI) was an appropriate tool for corruption control.

In an inaugural session of the two-day Trainers' Training organized by RTI Federation in the capital today, he highlighted the benefits of RTI law to hold the governance system to account.

The RTI law which was introduced in the country on the backing of a long struggle of different stakeholders has guaranteed the citizens' right to be informed and thereby supporting corruption control.

He stressed that as the citizens have right to seek information from public agencies all should utilize the right.

Federation Chair Umid Bagchand informed that a total of 25 participants representing all seven provinces were taking part in the training.

The trainers are expected to make the general public aware and advance the RTI campaign, he further shared. The training would conclude on Sunday. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal