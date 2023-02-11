General

The third rugby league organized by Nepal Rugby Association is going to start from coming Sunday.

Four different teams will participate in the competition to be held at Dasharath stadium in the capital. The teams that will compete in a single round robin format are Akash Bhairav Club, Gorkhali Rugby Club, Himalayan Tiger Rugby Club and Army Club.

The Himalayan Tiger Club has recruited two foreign players, while the Gorkhali team also has two including one each from England and Fiji.

It may be noted that the Army Club won the first edition while Gorkhali Rugby Club won the second edition of the league.

Source: National News Agency Nepal