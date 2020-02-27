Key Issues

Chief Minister of State 2 Lalbabu Raut has asserted that the rulers only used the Magars, but failed to recognize them.

Addressing the 38th anniversary of the Nepal Magar Association organized by State No 2 committee at Mangalpur of Rautahat on Friday, CM Raut expressed his sympathy to the Magars, who sacrificed their lives for their motherland, were still struggling for the due recognition and identity.

The role Magars played during the unification bid of Prithvi Narayan Shah or during armed conflict in the country was significant yet the Magars were merely used as tool to acquire power, grumbled the CM, commenting, It is unjust!

He said that there was no alternative for the Madheshis, indigenous communities, Dalit, women and Muslims to come together for their identity, adding that these section of communities always suffered prejudice-laden treatment.

The CM also reaffirmed his commitment to establish the identities of all the communities in his State. He claimed that the naming of the State 2 would be carried out on the basis of identity. The event was presided over by Association's Chairperson Yam Bahadur Khapangi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal