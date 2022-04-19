General

The ruling parties are to meet today, too, to discuss about seat-sharing for the upcoming local level elections.

According to Local Level Elections Preparations Mobilisation and Monitoring Committee member secretary Advocate Keshab Raj Joshi, top leaders in the coalition government will be meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence this afternoon to discuss the issue.

Though in the Monday’s meeting, the parties went through rigorous discussions on the matter, the final decision is awaited.

Today’s meeting will primarily discuss about the sharing of seats for six metropolises and 11 municipalities.

It may be noted that the Nepali Congress, CPN ( Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha have decided to forge an alliance for the upcoming local elections slated for May 13 and the preparations are going on accordingly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal