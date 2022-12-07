General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, has said the post-election government will be formed under the leadership of existing ruling alliance and it will be of a stable nature.

In his address to a programme at his office today, the Government Spokesperson said a government under the alliance leadership was the need of the nation and such need already got endorsed by the people.

According to him, such government is expected to prepare a foundation for taking the nation towards the path of prosperity within the next five years. Lately, the need of political stability is highly realised in the country. The leader expressed his commitment to contributing for accelerating the pace of nation’s development.

“We feel it is our responsibility to take the nation to a height of the prosperous nation in the South Asia within the next 10 year. We all are needed to work honestly from our respective quarters to enhance the status of the people in a significant way. We should have a clear vision and mission to ensure the holistic development of the nation by proper utilization of the available water, tourism and agricultural resources. This need could be addressed through efforts at the political level and the stable government is required to facilitate such efforts,” the Minister said.

The leader who was recently elected to the Member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from the Sunsari-4 vowed to leave no stone unturned to live up to promises he made before the people during election.

He also pledged to further increase the presence of the Ministry by making its delivery more effective.

Secretary at the Ministry, Dr Baikuntha Aryal, congratulated the Minister on his election on the HoR from the Sunsari-4 by winning the hearts of people.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) executive chair Dharmendra Jha, general manager Siddha Raj Rai, Nepal Telecommunications Authority chair Purushottam Khanal, Film Development Board executive chair Bhuwan KC and Minimum Wages Fixation Committee chair Sangita Khadka were among those present on the occasion to congratulate the line minister for his victory in the election, extending him best wishes for a successful term.

Source: National News Agency Nepal