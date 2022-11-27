General

The ruling alliance won majority seats in the recent election to the Member of the Province Assembly in the Karnali Province. The ruling alliance clinched 18 seats followed by five by the CPN (UML) in ongoing vote count under the first-past-the-post system. In the previous election, the alliance between the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the UML won highest 20 seats.

The UML has secured a win in Dolpa (1), Mugu (1), Jumla (2), Dailekh 2(2) and Surkhet 2(2).

Voters reelect four representatives

Majority of voters in some constituencies in the Province decided to reelect their representatives, they are Yamlal Kandel of Surkhet 2(1), Bindaman Bist of Surkhet 2(2), Bir Bahadur Shahi of Dolpa (2) and Jeevan Bahadur Shahi of Humla (2). Shahi is also the Chief Minister for the Karnali Province.

20 making debut

Out of 24 seats under the FPTP system, 20 are new faces.

The new faces are Khadga Pokhrel of the Nepali Congress from Surkhet 1(1), Krishha Bahadur GC of CPN (Maoist Center) from Surkhet 1(2), Bhim Prakash Sharma of CPN (Maoist Centre) from Salyan (1), Suresh Adhikari of Nepali Congress from Salyan (2), CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Mahendra KC and Rajkumar Sharma from Rukum West (1) and (2) respectively and NC candidates Bedraj Singh and Raji Bikram Shah from Jajarkot (1) and (2) respectively.

Similarly, UML’s Sher Bahadur Budha from Dolpa (1), independent candidate Devendra Shahi from Jumla (1), UML’s Tekraj Pachhai from Jumla (2), UML’s Jit Bahadur Malla from Mugu (1), CPN ( Maoist Centre)’s Mangal Bahadur Shahi from Mugu (2), CPN ( Maoist Centre)’s Rana Singh Pariyar from Humla (1) and Hikmat Bahadur Bist of the CPN (Maoist Centre) from Kalikot(2) are among those going to have first experience as the PA legislator by winning the November 20 elections.

Purna Bahadur Khatri and Krishna Kumar BC from Dailkeh 1(1) and (2), and Ghanashyam Bhandari from Dailkeh 2(1) are the new faces into the Karnali PA.

Two former HoR members elected

Durg Bahadur Rawat elected from Kalikot (1) and Binod Kumar Shah elected from the Dailekh 2(2) have already experienced as the HoR member.

Source: National News Agency Nepal