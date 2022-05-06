General

The election assembly of the five ruling parties organized in the federal capital, Kathmandu, in view of the local election has kicked off. The top leaders of the parties in the ruling coalition will address the assembly held at local Ratna Park.

The alliance is holding joint election assemblies across the country in the run up to the local election on May 13. It held the election assembly in Bharatpur of Chitwan on Thursday.

Srijana Singh is the mayoral candidate on behalf the ruling alliance in Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Nepali Congress president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajbadi Party leader Rajendra Shrestha and Rastriya Janamorcha Chair Chitra Bahadur KC are scheduled to address the election gathering.

Source: National News Agency Nepal