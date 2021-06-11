General

Deliberations on the policy and programme of the Lumbini Province unveiled for the upcoming fiscal year completed on Friday.

In the province assembly meeting, the ruling parties’ lawmakers termed the policy and programme more balanced while the opposition members argued that the government failed to present relevance of the policy and programme.

However, the opponent lawmakers except the whip of the major opposition party had skipped the province assembly meeting while Province Chief Dharmanath Yadav was presenting the policy and programme of the Lumbini Province on June 8.

Speaking at the province assembly meeting today, Nepali Congress parliamentary party’s whip Phakaruddin Khan said that the government should bring the new budget to justify the relevance of policy and programme.

Khan also said that the opponent parties were always supportive to the government for the stability and sustainable development of the province but added that the province government was still not visible.

Likewise, province assembly member Bhimshwor Chaudhary opined that the policy and programme has not incorporated the issues of daily wage earners who are severely impacted due to COVID-19.

However, province assembly members Dipendra Pun Magar, Shankar Giri, Tej Bahadur Oli, Tula Ram Gharti Magar and others claimed that the policy and programme was being more politicised.

Ruling party’s lawmaker Tulasi Prasad Chaudhary, however, said that the policy and programme has incorporated the issues of education, health care, agriculture, physical infrastructure development and all others, and stated that the budget will be brought on the same basis.

Also taking part in the deliberations, Than Kumari Thapa, Bimala Panthi and Kamala BK said that the policy and programme will encourage the youth since it is focused on professional and employment-generating education.

Earlier today, the province assembly passed a motion on vote of thanks to the Province Chief on behalf of the government for tabling the policy and programme.

The next meeting of the province assembly is scheduled to be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal