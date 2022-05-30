General

The meeting of five-party alliance has decided to move ahead forging electoral alliance for the upcoming executive members' election.

The current coalition had also entered electoral alliance in the recently held May 13 local level election.

The meeting convened at the official residence of Prime Minister at Baluwatar on Monday took the decision to this effect, according to Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

Minister Karki, who also attended the meeting, shared that the five-party coalition also decided to instruct its respective parties' province and district committees to enter electoral alliance and move ahead for the district coordination committees' election in all 77 districts.

Similarly, today's meeting also deliberated on the results of the May 13 election. Minister Karki asserted that the current coalition would be maintained as the country needed it. Furthermore, he clarified that the periodic election will be held within the stipulated time.

Present in the meeting were Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Chairperson Upendra Yadav, Rastriya Janamorcha's Vice-Chairperson Durga Poudel.

Also in attendance in the meeting were NC senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, CPN (Unified Socialist) senior leader Jhalanath Khanal, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Narayankaji Shrestha, NC Vice-President Purna Bahadur Khadka among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal