General

Ruling coalition parties have decided to forge electoral alliance at all 16 wards of Birendranagar municipality in Surkhet, the capital of Karnali Province.

A meeting of the municipal-level mechanism chaired by Nepali Congress municipal President Upendra Khadka on Sunday decided to develop an electoral alliance with ruling coalition partners in the upcoming local election.

The meeting decided to take move as per the directives of the center, province and district leadership of the five-party aligning the spirit of coalition partnership at local level.

NC municipal president Khadka shared that the mechanism took a decision to form a mechanism comprising parties' municipal committee chiefs and regularize the meeting and also invite other representatives to mechanism as per the need.

Also present in the meeting were CPN (Maoist Center)'s Birendranagar municipal chairperson Ratna Gaha, CPN (Unified Socialist)'s Lok Prasad Chalise, Rastriya Janamorcha's Bishnu Sharma and Janata Samajwadi Party's Fatte Bahadur Soti Magar.

Earlier, the ruling coalition parties based in Surkhet had decided to forge electoral alliance in all nine municipalities of the district in local election and activate municipal-level mechanism. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal