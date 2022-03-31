General

Ruling coalition partners have agreed to make electoral collaboration in upcoming local-level election.

The meeting of the top leaders of the ruling coalition held today decided to go for local-level election scheduled for May 13 making electoral alliance, said Vice-Chairperson of Rastriya Janamorcha, Durga Poudel.

An understanding has also been reached to form a mechanism comprising ruling coalition partners in local level for electoral coordination.

A central working committee meeting of the Nepali Congress concluded on March 29 had made policy-level decision to make electoral alliance with other parties of ruling coalition in local-level election as per the need.

An agreement has been reached among top leaders of ruling coalition partners to meet next on April 4.

Extending best wishes to Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba for his India visit, leaders of the alliance urged the PM to take diplomatic initiative for addressing bilateral issues.

Prime Minister Deuba is embarking on a three-day visit to India from April 1 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Top leaders of the ruling coalition including PM Deuba and other NC leaders, CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and Janamorcha were present in the meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister, Baluwatar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal