General

The ruling coalition parties have decided to mobilize their district-based party leadership to review all the municipalities and rural municipalities of the Madhes Province and submit reports.

The meeting of the ruling coalition partners held to intensify preparation to forge electoral alliance in upcoming local election decided to send letters asking all eight district-level coalitions to review individual municipal unit and submit reports up to April 5 (Tuesday), shared Janata Samajwadi Party's Madhes Province Chairperson Rambabu Yadav.

The meeting held at Janakpurdham-based Nepali Congress Province Office discussed on how to forge electoral alliance and which party to field candidates in different at local level in the province, Yadav shared. Further discussion will take place after receiving report on the status of Palikas, he informed.

Also present in the meeting were province chairs and senior leaders of ruling coalition parties including JSP, Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist).

It may be noted that the ruling coalition had already decided to forge electoral alliance in the civic poll scheduled for coming May 13.

Following the decision, the ruling coalition parties of Madhes Province have also intensified discussions to materialize the electoral alliance.

There are 136 local level government units including a metropolis in Madhes province. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal