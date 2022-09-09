General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has said the ruling coalition parties are close to agreement on seat distribution in the election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly scheduled on November 20.

At a press meet organised by Press Centre Nepal District Coordination Committee, Kaski, at Pokhara today, Chair Dahal clarified that the ruling coalition parties have reached close to understanding and consensus, adding issue of seat allocation is not a big problem in the alliance.

He opined, "The issue of seat allocation would be settled by holding a meeting of top leaders of the ruling coalition parties after 3:00 pm today."

Also the former Prime Minister, Dahal further said that although leaders and cadres of different districts have urged him to file candidacy from their constituencies in the coming HoR election, he would file candidacy from Chitwan.

He mentioned, "It will not give a positive message while filing candidacy out from Chitwan. I am fully confident that I will win the election."

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair expressed belief that the President would pass the Citizenship Bill as both Houses have passed the bill second times.

Chair Dahal opined, "The President has to follow the constitution and she has not right to go beyond it. So we hope that she will certify the bill this time."

He said, "There are two possibilities if the President does not certify it the second time. First, the matter will reach the Special Court. Second, a situation might come where the President has to resign from post."

Source: National News Agency Nepal