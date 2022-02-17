General

A meeting of the ruling coalition is taking place this evening to hold discussion on the issues including the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The meeting has been scheduled at 5:00 pm at the coordination of Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, said PM Deuba's Press Chief, Govinda Pariyar.

Top leaders of the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha would participate in the meeting scheduled at the official residence of the Prime Minister.

It is said that the meeting would hold discussion on the issue of making a common view to table the proposal related to MCC in the meeting of the House of Representatives scheduled for February 18.

Although the government was ready to table the MCC proposal in the HoR meeting on Wednesday, it was not tabled after the ruling coalition failed to forge consensus in this regard.

Source: National News Agency Nepal