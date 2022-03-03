General

The parties in the ruling coalition have urged the major opposition party, CPN (UML), to remove the parliament obstruction. A meeting of the top leaders of the four parties in the ruling alliance held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar today decided to call on the main opposition party to remove the deadlock in parliament.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the meeting discussed on the topic of obstruction of the parliament for long time might create negative view among the general public towards the parliament itself.

“The meeting decided to urge the main opposition party to create the environment for smooth operation of the parliament and for deliberating on several problems of the nation in the parliament,” Minister Karki, who is also the government spokesperson, said.

Also a leader of the Nepali Congress, Minister Karki shared that the meeting held serious discussions regarding the smooth operation of the parliament meeting since important bills under consideration of parliament were yet to be discussed due to the obstruction of the parliament meeting for long.

The members of the ruling coalition also discussed the topic of the situation after the ratification of the US grant aid, Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, in the parliament. In the meeting, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba thanked the leadership of all the parties contributing to endorsing the compact with the consensus of all.

Stating that the ruling coalition was formed for good governance, stability and development in the country, Minister Karki reiterated it would further move ahead. He also opined that Nepal’s credibility has increased in the international arena with the ratification of the MCC compact. The people will get employment through MCC.

He said unity among the coalition partners is required as at present for fulfilling the goal of constructing the transmission line and international standard road within five years to take the country forward towards poverty alleviation and sustainable economic development through MCC project.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Deuba convened the meeting and it was participated by top leaders of CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist) and the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal