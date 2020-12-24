General

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has urged the entire party rank and file to get mobilized for preparations of elections. The third meeting of the ruling NCP's central committee concluded with this decision on Thursday.

Party Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presided over the meeting that called upon the party's all committees, sister organizations, party members and people's representatives to get prepared for the polls in the wake of announcement of polls date after the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

NCP's central publicity department's deputy chief Surya Thapa said that proposal was passed calling one and all to remain cautious to the steps that could be taken to weaken democratic system. The meeting also approved the proposal that called the PM Oli's move to dissolve the parliament as an obligatory step.

Preventing the people's elected government from functioning, not internalizing the historical opportunities achieved to lead the nation and the opportunistic activities and interest-centric alliance are the outcome of the current situation, shared the meeting's conclusion.

Stating that the country's sovereignty and state power remains on people as guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal, the PM's move to seek fresh mandate and seeking resolution of all the issues through people's move is deemed democratic, constitutional and natural step, the meeting further concluded. It also urged all political parties to participate in the campaign of election through a healthy debate and competition to strengthen democratic system.

The meeting also assured the people about the party's stance on safeguarding Nepal's constitution, federal democratic republic and achievements of the changes as well as for the cause of development.

New speed to party

The meeting also endorsed the expansion of central committee which was given speed and new life by PM Oli as the first Chairman of the party.

Similarly, it gave utmost value to the development works of long term importance, construction of strategic infrastructures, social justice and society security scheme, implementation of constitution and federalism, strengthening of nationality and the expansion of the international relations in the last three years; and made resolution to build public trust, make ongoing development works successful, and establish the party and government as the precursor of socioeconomic transformation.

Moreover, the meeting also thanked the PM and Nepal government for bringing new map of Nepal and amending constitution accordingly. The government has been urged to make effective the diplomatic efforts to solve the border problems and ensure Nepal's ownership of the territory included in the new political map.

Extending gratitude to all friendly countries including the neighbours for their continued support and good will to Nepal's development and prosperity, the NCP made resolution to move ahead in a firm manner for political stability, socioeconomic transformation. It also expressed confidence that such support and good will of the neighbouring countries would continue in the days ahead.

It supported the ordinance brought recently against heinous crimes against women as acid attack; and expressed happiness over Nepal's re-election to UN Human Rights Council, and in the CEDAW Committee.

The meeting paid tribute to those losing lives to the Covid-19, and wished speedy recovery to those suffering from the coronavirus. It demanded the government to take effective measure to prod industrialists to pay the sugarcane farmers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal