The secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today ended deciding to meet on November 18. The meeting was conducted at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The meeting was organised to discuss the intraparty disputes surfaced at the top level of the ruling party.

NCP’s publicity department chief and Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa said that the next meeting is scheduled for November 18.

The top leaders of the NCP are sharing their conflicting views on cabinet reshuffle, contradiction in party’s Karnali Province parliamentary party, nomination of the ambassadors, implementation of the party standing committee meeting’s decisions and new appointments in the constitutional bodies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal