The ruling five political parties have neared the seat sharing for the November 20 election to the provincial and federal parliaments.

The ruling coalition held two-party and multi-party meetings at Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, on Thursday, which have largely narrowed down the contention, according to taskforce secretary Keshav Raj Joshi.

The seat allocation taskforce has prepared the draft on seat sharing by taking into account the votes the parties got in the last election and some political issues, which Joshi believed, would be respected and just.

Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Poudel said although they were ready to submit the report to the top leaders on Thursday itself, the busy schedule of top leaders delayed submission. Poudel shared that additional discussion would be held at 3:00pm Friday.

The parties in the ruling coalition had formed the seat allocation taskforce having NC leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula as its coordinator. The taskforce has informed that the parties were near agreement after several rounds of discussion.

